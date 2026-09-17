Warren Buffett Has More Than 50% of His Portfolio in These 3 Stocks. Which One Is the Best Buy Today?

While he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of last year, Warren Buffett's wealth, and thus his portfolio, is still tied to the conglomerate and its stock portfolio. On that end, Berkshire's top-three positions -- consisting of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (Nasdaq) -- make up more than half of its equity portfolio.

All three are strong compounding businesses with wide moats, but which looks like the best of the group to buy today? Let's take a look at each.

Apple is Berkshire's largest holding, making up about 22% of its portfolio. The stock is a Buffett favorite because it has one of the best compounding business models out there.

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