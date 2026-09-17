Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
|
18.09.2026 01:00:00
Warren Buffett Has More Than 50% of His Portfolio in These 3 Stocks. Which One Is the Best Buy Today?
While he stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of last year, Warren Buffett's wealth, and thus his portfolio, is still tied to the conglomerate and its stock portfolio. On that end, Berkshire's top-three positions -- consisting of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (Nasdaq) -- make up more than half of its equity portfolio.
All three are strong compounding businesses with wide moats, but which looks like the best of the group to buy today? Let's take a look at each.
Apple is Berkshire's largest holding, making up about 22% of its portfolio. The stock is a Buffett favorite because it has one of the best compounding business models out there.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Best Buy Co. Inc.
|
15.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Best Buy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Best Buy-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
08.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Best Buy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Best Buy von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.09.26
|S&P 500-Titel Best Buy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Best Buy von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.26
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Start des Donnerstagshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.26
|Ausblick: Best Buy stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Best Buy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Best Buy-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Best Buy Co. Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Best Buy Co. Inc.
|81,50
|-0,78%