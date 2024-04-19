|
19.04.2024 10:45:00
Warren Buffett Has Over $10 Billion Invested in 7 Stocks. Here's the Best Stock to Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street.
Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. He quickly shifted its focus from textiles to insurance, creating consistent cash flow in the form of insurance premiums, and he has invested that capital to great effect over the years. Berkshire stock has returned 19.8% annually under Buffett's leadership, nearly doubling the return of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Today, Berkshire is worth $850 billion, and a significant portion of that sum is attributable to its $361 billion stock portfolio. Buffett reportedly manages 90% of that total, while fellow investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler oversee the remaining portion. Berkshire does not disclose which managers are responsible for specific investments, but it seems likely that Buffett controls the largest positions.With that in mind, Berkshire has more than $10 billion invested in the seven stocks listed alphabetically below. Beside each stock is Wall Street's median price target and the implied upside compared to its share price on April 16, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!