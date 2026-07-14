Corrections Corporation of America Aktie
WKN: 785392 / ISIN: US22025Y4070
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14.07.2026 10:30:00
Warren Buffett Has Said the Same Thing About Stock Market Corrections for Nearly 50 Years. History Shows He's Never Been Wrong.
Warren Buffett is no longer the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the company he spent six decades building into one of the world's largest conglomerates. But the lessons he taught investors and people along the way will live on forever.One of those, in particular, concerns how to invest when the market gets tough and pulls back significantly. In fact, Buffett has been giving advice about this topic for five decades, and history shows he's never been wrong.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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