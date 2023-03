Warren Buffett Has Sold Many Stocks. Did He Make a Mistake With These 2?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has purchased many stocks over the years for its large equities portfolio, which is now valued at more than $337 billion.But like any good investor, Buffett and the team at Berkshire are also not afraid to change their position or adjust their portfolio accordingly when they've made a mistake, which is why Berkshire has also sold many stocks.Two of those, which were dumped after the onset of the pandemic, are the investment banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and the large regional lender M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB). Both companies have had interesting journeys since the pandemic began. Did Buffett and Berkshire make a mistake in selling these two stocks? Let's take a look.Continue reading