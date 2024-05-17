|
17.05.2024 11:06:00
Warren Buffett Has Spent More Buying This Stock Than He Did With Apple, Chevron, Coca-Cola, American Express, and Occidental Petroleum, Combined!
When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, professional and everyday investors pay close attention. That's because the "Oracle of Omaha," as he's come to be known, has handily outpaced the benchmark S&P 500 in the return column over nearly six decades.Whereas the S&P 500 has produced an impressive total return, including dividends, of around 34,200% since the mid-1960s, Buffett has overseen an aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) that's approaching 5,000,000%! With an outperformance this great, it's no wonder tens of thousands of investors flock to Omaha, Neb., each year to hear Buffett speak about stocks and the U.S. economy.It also explains why investors wait on pins and needles for Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly Form 13F filing. A 13F provides a snapshot of what Wall Street's brightest and most-successful money managers bought and sold in the most recent quarter.
