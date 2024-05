Warren Buffett Has Trimmed 13% of His Apple Stock. Should You?

The first weekend in May marked the yearly investing pilgrimage as tens of thousands of value investors congregated in Omaha for the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) annual meeting. They went to ask questions and listen to answers from the legendary investor Warren Buffett while also paying tribute to the passing of his late partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett answered dozens of questions throughout the weekend, but it was perhaps a different news item that got the most headlines: He sold some of his Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) position.The largest holding in his gargantuan stock portfolio, Apple is one of the businesses Buffett has praised for their high quality ever since greatly increasing his position a little over five years ago. Now -- for reasons I will get into -- he decided to lower his exposure to the consumer electronics giant.Should you follow Buffett and trim your Apple position as well?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel