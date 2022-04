Warren Buffett Hates Managing Rentals, but Loves This Other Money-Making Real Estate Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) chief executive officer and chairman Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor in history. Even with his considerable charitable contributions over the years, Buffett's current $126 billion net worth makes him the fifth richest person in the world. A large part of Buffett's success as an investor has to do with avoiding investments that are outside of his expertise or circle of competence. This explains why the Oracle of Omaha has avoided purchasing rental properties throughout his investing career.However, Buffett hasn't avoided investing in real estate altogether. Let's take a look at why the legendary investor has made the real estate investment trust (REIT) STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) the only REIT in Berkshire Hathaway's $351 billion investment portfolio. Continue reading