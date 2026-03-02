Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
|
02.03.2026 19:37:00
Warren Buffett Hit the Buy Button for $965,291,328 Late Last Year. Berkshire Now Owns Nearly 9.3% of This Leading Insurer.
Warren Buffett was apparently pretty bearish on the stock market late last year. The company he led as CEO until year end, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), was holding a record amount of cash, having sold off big chunks of several major positions.But Buffett did opt to add to certain positions -- a signal of bullishness, at least for certain stocks. In fact, after a sizable purchase, Buffett now owns 9.3% of an iconic value stock, pushing this position into his top 10 bets at Berkshire Hathaway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
