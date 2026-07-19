Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.07.2026 14:30:00
Warren Buffett Is Behind Berkshire Hathaway's Massive Alphabet Investment. Here's What He Likes About the Company.
Last year, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) made a big investment that seemed out of place to many investors who follow the company and its chairman, Warren Buffett, closely. The company bought about $4 billion worth of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).The size of the investment suggested Buffett, who historically avoids technology stocks, was behind the purchase. Since Greg Abel took over as CEO at the start of the year, he has made Alphabet one of Berkshire's largest investments, putting another $23 billion (or more) into the stock. So, it was reasonable to think Abel had used his influence to initiate the position last year.But Buffett put any speculating to rest. "I initiated it," he disclosed in a recent interview with CNBC. And while he dodged further questions on his investment thesis on Alphabet, he provided an indication of what he's looking for in an investment. Here's what he likes about Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26