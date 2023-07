Warren Buffett Is Betting Another $3.3 Billion on a Fossil Fuel-Filled Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is putting some of its cash war chest to work. The Buffett-controlled conglomerate is spending $3.3 billion to increase its stake in Maryland's Cove Point LNG, a liquified natural gas export facility. The investment continues Berkshire Hathaway's growing wager on fossil fuels. Here's a look at the deal and why Buffett believes carbon-based energy will remain vital to supporting the global economy.Berkshire Hathaway Energy has agreed to buy a 50% interest in Cove Point LNG from utility Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) for $3.3 billion in cash. That will increase Berkshire's interest in the facility to 75%. A subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns the other 25% stake in the LNG export terminal. Continue reading