Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like

In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) bought close to 9 million shares -- a roughly 2.9% stake -- in the large digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which specializes in auto lending. With inventory still being challenged and used car prices soaring, Ally has flourished, generating strong financial results since the pandemic started.But given its cheap valuation, the market clearly isn't buying the sustainability of Ally's earnings. Buffett and the market are clearly at odds here. Who will be right?When the pandemic initially hit in 2020 and broad swaths of the economy closed for months at a time, the roads really cleared as people stayed home. Due to this lack of demand to travel, many automakers slowed their production. But as the economy normalized and people began hitting the roads again, the industry ran into supply chain issues -- particularly around semiconductor chips -- that have persisted and kept inventory low. This has led to elevated car prices across the board, particularly among used vehicles, which have increased roughly 60% compared to 2019.