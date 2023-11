Warren Buffett Is Buying Shares of Occidental Petroleum Again -- but Another Stock Is Still Tops on His List

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been dazzling Wall Street with his investing acumen. Even though he's just as fallible as anyone else, Buffett has delivered a greater than 4,000,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders since taking the reins in 1965.Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a profitable venture for more than a half-century, and it's been made all the easier thanks to required filings by Berkshire Hathaway with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Quarterly Form 13F filings provide an under-the-hood look at what Buffett's company bought and sold in the most recent quarter. Meanwhile, Form 4 filings show buying and selling activity for positions in which Berkshire holds at least a 10% stake in a public company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel