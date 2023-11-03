|
03.11.2023 10:21:00
Warren Buffett Is Buying Shares of Occidental Petroleum Again -- but Another Stock Is Still Tops on His List
For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been dazzling Wall Street with his investing acumen. Even though he's just as fallible as anyone else, Buffett has delivered a greater than 4,000,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders since taking the reins in 1965.Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a profitable venture for more than a half-century, and it's been made all the easier thanks to required filings by Berkshire Hathaway with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Quarterly Form 13F filings provide an under-the-hood look at what Buffett's company bought and sold in the most recent quarter. Meanwhile, Form 4 filings show buying and selling activity for positions in which Berkshire holds at least a 10% stake in a public company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!