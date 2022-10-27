|
Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret
Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that.Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $620 billion in shareholder value, as well as delivered a greater than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). For context, this aggregate return is 120 times better than the benchmark S&P 500's total return, including dividends paid, over the same time frame (through Dec. 31, 2021).In other words, when Warren Buffett and his investment team add to or reduce a position, investors pay close attention because riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has proved extremely profitable for decades.Continue reading
