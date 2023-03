Warren Buffett Is Collecting a 57% Annual Yield on This High-Profile Stock -- but There's a Catch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been dazzling Wall Street with his investing prowess. Since taking the reins at Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,787,464%, as of Dec. 31, 2022. That's 153 times better than the 24,708% return, including dividends paid, for the broad-based S&P 500 over the same time frame. The Oracle of Omaha's substantial outperformance is a based on a long list of factors, including his long-term ethos, highly concentrated investment portfolio, and narrow research focus, which allows him to become an expert in certain industries and sectors. However, it's Buffett's penchant for dividend stocks that's, arguably, played the biggest role in Berkshire Hathaway's long-term success.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading