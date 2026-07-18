Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
18.07.2026 08:30:00
Warren Buffett Is Disposing of His Berkshire Shares. Here's How.
Warren Buffett has a new plan to dispose of all his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) shares. The legendary investor and former CEO of Berkshire owns about 188,000 Class A shares of the conglomerate he built over five decades, as well as more than 1,100 Class B shares. Those shares mean Buffett's net worth is approximately $150 billion, making him one of the world's wealthiest individuals.Image source: Getty Images.In 2006, Buffett pledged to gradually give away all his Berkshire stock to philanthropic foundations. This week, he announced a plan to accelerate that process and also changed the recipients of all that wealth, saying in a Berkshire news release dated July 14, "My goal is to dispose of all of my Berkshire shares within about eight years." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!