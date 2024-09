Warren Buffett Is Doing This for the 1st Time in 20 Years. Should Investors Be Worried?

Warren Buffett follows a routine. He gets plenty of sleep each night. He wakes up at the same time each morning. He drinks a can of Coca-Cola to kick off the day. He reads voraciously, including newspapers and companies' financial reports. But Buffett is now doing something for the first time in 20 years. And it could be concerning to many investors.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool