Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
12.12.2025 04:30:00
Warren Buffett Is Dumping Apple and Bank of America Shares and Buying This Red-Hot AI Stock to End 2025
After leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) for 60 years, Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO at the end of this year at the age of 95. During that span, Berkshire Hathaway has become the poster child for conglomerate holding companies and has been a routine market-beating stock for its investors.Leading up to Buffett's departure, Berkshire has been making moves, primarily on the selling side. Notably, it reduced its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) quite significantly in the past couple of years.As of the end of the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its Apple shares to just over 238 million, representing 21.4% of its stock portfolio. It has reduced its Bank of America shares to just over 568 million, making up 9.6% of its stock portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
