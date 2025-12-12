Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

12.12.2025 04:30:00

Warren Buffett Is Dumping Apple and Bank of America Shares and Buying This Red-Hot AI Stock to End 2025

After leading Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) for 60 years, Warren Buffett is stepping down as CEO at the end of this year at the age of 95. During that span, Berkshire Hathaway has become the poster child for conglomerate holding companies and has been a routine market-beating stock for its investors.Leading up to Buffett's departure, Berkshire has been making moves, primarily on the selling side. Notably, it reduced its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) quite significantly in the past couple of years.As of the end of the third quarter, Berkshire Hathaway has reduced its Apple shares to just over 238 million, representing 21.4% of its stock portfolio. It has reduced its Bank of America shares to just over 568 million, making up 9.6% of its stock portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.

Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.

16.04.24 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 46,58 0,92% Bank of America Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

