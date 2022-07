Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett makes a move, Wall Street and investors rightly pay close attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha's investing track record is practically unmatched over the past six decades.Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has created more than $600 billion in value for his company's shareholders, and has nearly doubled up the average annual return of the benchmark S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% annualized for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) versus 10.5% for the S&P 500). For added content, Berkshire Hathaway's stock could lose 99% of its value and Buffett's company would still be handily outperforming the S&P 500 since 1965.