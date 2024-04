Warren Buffett Is Making a Once-in-a-Generation Bet on 2 Stocks. Should You?

Like millions of Americans, I watched the moon eclipse the sun on Monday (which ironically stems from the phrase "moon's day"). The next full solar eclipse visible throughout much of the U.S. won't happen until 2045. When such rare opportunities arise, take advantage of them. I think that's what Warren Buffett is doing -- from an investing perspective rather than an astronomical one. Buffett is making what could be a once-in-a-generation bet on two stocks.Over $29 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is invested in two similar stocks. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) ranks as Berkshire's fifth-largest position. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) comes in one spot behind it. Both companies are major oil and gas producers. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel