Warren Buffett Is Netting Yields of 57%, 31%, and 28%, Annually, on 3 Top Holdings -- Here's His Secret

For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a master class for Wall Street. Since he took the reins in 1965, Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) have been double the annualized total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500.What investors tend to really appreciate about the Oracle of Omaha -- aside from riding his coattails to substantial gains -- is his willingness to openly share his investment philosophy and thoughts on the U.S. economy and stock market. Buffett's penchant for buying cyclical, brand-name businesses with highly trusted management teams has worked out well for more than a half-century.But some of the more unheralded heroes of Warren Buffett's $341 billion investment portfolio are its dividend stocks.