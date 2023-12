Warren Buffett Is on Track to Make $13.6 Billion in 2023. Here's Exactly How He'll Likely Do It.

We've all heard the old saying, "It takes money to make money." It's no surprise, therefore, to learn that super-wealthy individuals often make a lot of money.Few people in the world are wealthier than Warren Buffett. And few will add to their wealth as much as the Oracle of Omaha will in 2023. Buffett is on track to make $13.6 billion this year. Here's how he'll likely do it.Most of Buffett's fortune is in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock. Berkshire has been a gold mine for Buffett through the years, delivering a gain of close to 37,875x since 1964. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel