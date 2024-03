Warren Buffett Is Raking In $4.36 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been dazzling professional and everyday investors with outsize investment returns. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 34,000%, including dividends paid, since the Oracle of Omaha became CEO, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares have appreciated by more than 5,000,000%.Buffett and his investment team have long relied on brand-name, time-tested, and well-managed businesses to deliver superior returns. But it's Buffett's preference for dividend stocks that might provide one of the biggest boosts to Berkshire's long-term outperformance.According to a report issued last year by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks have produced an average annual return of 9.18% over a half-century (1973-2022). This compares to a modest 3.95% average annual return for public companies that don't offer a payout.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel