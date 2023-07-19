|
19.07.2023 16:10:44
Warren Buffett Is Selling Activision Stock Before the Microsoft Acquisition Closes. Should You?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) raised some eyebrows when it first bought shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). That's because the transaction occurred not long before Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision for nearly $69 billion in an all-cash transaction. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett felt the need to clarify things, releasing a letter explaining that Berkshire didn't have any prior knowledge of Microsoft's plans. Nothing ultimately became of the controversy. Buying a stake in Activision proved to be a lucrative move for Berkshire. Now, though, Buffett is selling Berkshire's Activision stock before the Microsoft acquisition closes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
