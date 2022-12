Warren Buffett Is Selling BYD Shares. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past two months, Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has reduced its holdings in Chinese automaker BYD (OTC: BYDDY), with its holdings in the automaker dropping to 14.95% from 16.28%. Overall, Berkshire has sold its BYD holdings five times since August, just after the company's stock hit an all-time high of $42. If you're currently invested in BYD, you might be tempted to follow Buffett's lead and dump your shares. But Berkshire's recent stock sales aren't necessarily a reason to panic. Here's why.The conglomerate still owns a substantial number of BYD shares, as previously mentioned. It's an investment the company's held since 2008, when Berkshire paid $230 million, or $1.02 per share. Currently, its share price is hovering around $26-$27 a share.