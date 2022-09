Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha's investing track record speaks for itself. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021.While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important. By allowing his winners to run, he's racked up jaw-dropping unrealized gains for Berkshire Hathaway's $334.7 billion investment portfolio.As of this past weekend, Warren Buffett was sitting on $168 billion in (combined) unrealized gains from four core holdings. Take note, none of these gains factor in the dividend income Berkshire Hathaway is receiving from these four stocks.Continue reading