Warren Buffett Is Sitting on a Record $167.6 Billion Cash Pile. Here are 10 Stocks Berkshire Hathaway Could Buy Outright.

Warren Buffett purchased textiles company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, and he converted it into a holding vehicle for various investments. Today, it owns several private companies and 47 publicly traded securities.Berkshire stock has delivered a compound annual return of 19.8% since Buffett took the helm in 1965, which is twice the return of the S&P 500 index. He follows a simple investing strategy which involves buying profitable businesses with steady growth and strong management teams. He especially likes companies returning money to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks, which helps Berkshire compound its money more quickly.Berkshire has built a fortress balance sheet over the past 58 years with a record $167.6 billion in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments on hand at the end of 2023: