Warren Buffett Is Terrible at This Investing Strategy. Here's What He Does Instead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett's net worth qualifies him as the fifth richest man in the world. He's built that fortune through investing, so he's widely regarded as one of the most successful investors of all time.Despite Buffett's demonstrated ability to generate massive wealth as an investor, his skill set is limited. By his own admission, he's not good at timing the market. In Warren Buffett's own words: "We haven't the faintest idea what the stock market is going to do when it opens on Monday. We've not been good at timing."Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading