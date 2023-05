Warren Buffett Isn't Acquiring Occidental Petroleum. Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett doused cold water on the speculation that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) had set its sights on its next elephant. At Berkshire's annual meeting, he emphatically told investors that the conglomerate wouldn't be buying the rest of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) that it doesn't currently own. His company had amassed a 23.5% stake in the oil producer and had received regulatory approval to boost it to as much as 50%. Those comments might have investors who followed Buffett into the oil stock wondering if it's time to sell. Here's a look at what Buffett said about Occidental and the thesis for owning the oil producer now that a buyout is seemingly off the table.Berkshire has been buying shares of the oil company hand-over-fist in the past year. Occidental has grown into the seventh-largest position in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Shares are worth nearly $13 billion and are 3.8% of the portfolio's total value. Continue reading