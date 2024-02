Warren Buffett Just Added $246 Million to 1 of Berkshire Hathaway's Top Holdings

While Warren Buffett hasn't seen a whole lot to like in the stock market recently, there's one stock he seemingly can't get enough of.Over the last couple of years, he's built up a 28% stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). That makes it one of Berkshire's top holdings, just behind fellow oil and gas company Chevron (NYSE: CVX).The Oracle of Omaha has added to his Occidental position on three separate occasions since the start of December. His most recent purchase for Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio amounted to about $246 million. That follows purchases of about $589 million and $312 million in December. Meanwhile, Berkshire still owns about $8.5 billion worth of preferred shares in Occidental, which pay an 8% dividend.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel