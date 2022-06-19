|
19.06.2022 17:00:00
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on
Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). We're going to take a closer look at that last one. At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today. Let's see why it may have caught the Oracle of Omaha's eye. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
