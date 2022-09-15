|
15.09.2022 15:30:00
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum. His company bought another 3.9 million shares of the iPhone maker in the second quarter. It now accounts for 41.5% of his portfolio. He's also been buying shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum hand over fist. He purchased another 9.6 million shares in the second quarter and recently received regulatory approval to buy up to half of the company's stock. However, of all the stocks Buffett is buying, the one I'm most bullish on is Chevron. Here's why I like what I see ahead for the oil giant. Continue reading
