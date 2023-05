Warren Buffett Just Bought More Apple Shares. Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you look at Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, you can see a clear preference for one company: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Berkshire's stake in the company is worth over $156 billion -- an incredible 47% of its investment portfolio. With Berkshire's $700 billion market cap, it's not unfair to say that over a fifth of the company is Apple. While most investors would be uncomfortable with that concentration level, Berkshire clearly isn't. It added 20 million more shares (about a 2% increase in its stake) during the first quarter. So should you follow Buffett's example with Apple, or are there better investments out there? Let's take a look.Apple's products have become a staple for the American consumer. Whether it's a MacBook, AirPods, or the ever-popular iPhone lineup, Apple has successfully launched and developed a product ecosystem few companies could ever dream of achieving.Continue reading