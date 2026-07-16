BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
16.07.2026 02:15:00
Warren Buffett Just Cut the Bill Gates Foundation From His Annual Donation for the First Time Since 2006. The Missing $4.5 Billion Goes to His Children's Charities.
The Ford Foundation, The Hershey Trust, and The Hormel Foundation are just some of the charitable organizations created by company founders or shareholders of major corporations. There are others that don't include company names. Right now, Warren Buffett, the former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), is funding his children's charitable organizations by donating shares of the company he once ran. But the plan is a little different from what it was a few years ago, which may actually be a good outcome from unfortunate events.For years, Buffett had donated to the Bill Gates Foundation. That is the philanthropic organization created by Bill Gates, the former CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). However, Bill Gates has been caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and Buffett has been distancing himself from the retired technology CEO. That includes stopping Buffett's regular annual donation of Berkshire Hathaway stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
15.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Warren Buffett setzt Milliardenspende an Stiftung von Bill Gates aus (Spiegel Online)
|
14.07.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Microsoft-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Microsoft von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Start Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Microsoft gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones verbucht schlussendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)