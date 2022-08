Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. That's because the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% since taking the reins in 1965. For those of you keeping score at home, we're talking about an aggregate gain of 3,641,613% over 57 years, through the end of 2021.The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. That's because Berkshire Hathaway is required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a quarterly basis. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading