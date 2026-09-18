Warren Buffett Just Issued a Blunt Message as This Stock Market Warning Rings for the Second Time in 155 Years

Warren Buffett did not become the face of the stock market by accident. Between 1965 and 2025, Berkshire Hathaway, the company he once led, compounded at about 19.7% a year. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), with dividends included, managed a 10.5% return.

This gap might look moderst on paper, but in terms of absolute dollars, it's enormous. When a person with Buffett's track record talks about the market, it is usually worth putting the phone down and listening.

During a recent sit-down with CNBC's Becky Quick, Buffett put it bluntly: "It's tough to find values when everybody is preferring gambling." The Oracle of Omaha has been circling the same idea for months, calling the market a church with a casino attached and saying he has never seen people in more of a gambling mood.

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