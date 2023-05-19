|
19.05.2023 11:31:00
Warren Buffett Just Loaded Up on Capital One Stock. Should You?
After the start of the banking crisis in March, many wondered if Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) would take advantage of the sell-off in the sector and buy bank stocks.While Berkshire didn't do too much buying in March and actually sold some of its longtime bank holdings, the company did load up on credit card company Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF). Berkshire purchased more than 9.92 million shares, which are currently valued at more than $903 million. With Berkshire buying Capital One stock, should you? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
