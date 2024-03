Warren Buffett Just Loaded Up on This Small Audio Stock. Time to Buy?

One of the most closely followed investors in the world is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Known as the Oracle of Omaha, the esteemed investor has built a billion-dollar fortune owning high-quality businesses and normally holding his positions for long periods of time .Some of Buffett's most notable investments include Coca-Cola, Apple, and American Express. Not only are these companies some of the most recognized brands globally, but they all have amassed seriously loyal consumer followings.Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed an intriguing move by Buffett last quarter. Below, I'll dig into one of his bigger buys and assess if now is a good opportunity to follow his lead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel