|
25.08.2024 11:52:00
Warren Buffett Just Made His Biggest Stock Sale Ever. Here's What the Tax Bill Could Be.
Warren Buffett hasn't seen a lot to like in the stock market recently. He's sold more stock than he bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) equity portfolio in each of the last seven quarters. But last quarter Buffett made his biggest stock sale in the history of the company.Berkshire unloaded 389,368,450 shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Those shares are valued around $88 billion at the time of this writing. Berkshire received less for the shares as Apple traded below its current level throughout the second quarter.That makes the third straight quarter Buffett sold shares of Apple, but last quarter's sale was by far the largest. He sold 10 million shares in the fourth quarter followed by 116 million shares in the first quarter, and the 389 million in the second quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!