Warren Buffett Just Placed an $800 Million Bet on These 3 Stocks

It's safe to say that even the most conscientious investors rarely look forward to new regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But the quarterly updates on Warren Buffett's investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), are quite the exception.Every three months, institutional money managers like Buffett have to file Form 13F, listing updates on the contents of their equity portfolios. Berkshire Hathaway's are eagerly digested by Buffettologists everywhere. While Berkshire's latest 13F, released on Monday, didn't reveal as many significant changes as others in recent years, it did indicate a new sector of interest for the fabled investor and his team. Read on to find out what kind of companies have become a big draw for Warren lately.The latest 13F, covering the second quarter, revealed that Berkshire opened three new positions, all of which are in the same sector -- homebuilding. The trio consists of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), Lennar (NYSE: LEN), and NVR (NYSE: NVR). Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel