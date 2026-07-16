AS ONE Aktie

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WKN: 936622 / ISIN: JP3131300000

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17.07.2026 00:53:00

Warren Buffett Just Reaffirmed Apple as One of His Favorite Stocks -- Even as Tim Cook Prepares to Step Down

Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) at the end of 2025, but he still speaks out on some of the conglomerate's investments. And in a CNBC interview on Wednesday, he made clear that his view of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't budged. It remains one of his favorite businesses, he said, even with a change at the top just weeks away.That change is no small thing. Apple announced in April that longtime CEO Tim Cook will become executive chairman on Sept. 1, handing the chief executive job to hardware engineering chief John Ternus. A leadership handoff at one of the world's most valuable companies would normally give investors pause.Buffett, whose Berkshire owns more than $70 billion in Apple stock, doesn't seem worried.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 25 960,00 1,33% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 291,45 0,05% Apple Inc.
AS ONE CORP 2 460,00 1,32% AS ONE CORP

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