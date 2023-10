Warren Buffett Just Received $1.4 Billion From Microsoft. What Will He Buy With It?

Warren Buffett saw an opportunity to put some of his cash to work in early 2022, shortly after Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a deal to purchase Activision Blizzard. Now, he's getting his payout.Earlier this month, Microsoft paid $95 per share to each shareholder of Activision Blizzard. As of the end of the second quarter, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) had 14,658,121 shares of the video game maker. That's good for a payout of nearly $1.4 billion.Here's how Buffett managed Berkshire's position in Activision leading up to the acquisition, and what he's most likely to do with the fresh cash.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel