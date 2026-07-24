Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

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24.07.2026 03:00:00

Warren Buffett Just Said This About Berkshire Hathaway's Massive Google Investment

Warren Buffett officially retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKB)(NYSE: BRKA) at the end of 2025 and is now just the chair of the board. At 95 years young, many investors assumed that Buffett would not be making any more investment decisions, delegating his previous capital allocator role to new CEO Greg Abel and the range of leaders at the business.This is not the case. In an interview with CNBC, Buffett said he personally initiated Berkshire's latest investment in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Google Cloud, which is now one of the largest stock positions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.Here's exactly what Buffett said, and what it means for the future of Berkshire Hathaway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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