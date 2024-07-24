|
24.07.2024 10:17:00
Warren Buffett Just Sold $1.5 Billion of Berkshire Hathaway's Second-Largest Holding. Here's Why.
Warren Buffett keeps selling stocks. The Oracle of Omaha has been a net seller of equities for his company's portfolio in each of the last six quarters, as reported by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). The odds are good he'll make it seven in a row when Berkshire reports next month, and now he's going for eight with another major stock sale.A recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Buffett sold $1.5 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's second-largest equity holding, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). The sale represents just a 3.3% reduction in Berkshire's stake in the bank but could be just the start.There's no doubt Bank of America has been a very successful investment for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. And Buffett is famously quoted as saying his favorite investment holding period is "forever." So why is he selling shares now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!