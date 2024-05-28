28.05.2024 12:43:00

Warren Buffett Just Sold $21 Billion in Apple Stock. Here's Why.

Any investment firm with greater than $100 million in investments must disclose its trading activity 45 days after the quarter in which it performed those trades. Then, this information is released to the public, which allows investors to track what greats like Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have been doing.Berkshire Hathaway bought its first Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in 2016, but it has been selling the stock lately. In the first quarter, Berkshire dumped over 116 million shares of Apple, with an estimated value of over $21 billion using the average price of Apple's stock in Q1. This is a huge move considering that Apple used to make up over 50% of Berkshire's portfolio and is now down to 40%. So why is Berkshire selling?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

