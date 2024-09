Warren Buffett Just Sold 389,368,450 Shares of Apple Stock. Was That a Good Idea?

Since 1965, Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway into one of the most successful investment powerhouses of all time. What's curious, however, is that the Oracle of Omaha built his fortune with a startlingly simple investing philosophy.Investing like Buffett does not require a fancy degree or even time spent on a trading desk. Rather, adopting the principles of investing in companies with straightforward business models, consistent profits, and positive brand appeal, and holding onto strong conviction positions for many years can help you build generational wealth of your own.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has been a cornerstone of Berkshire's portfolio for years. However, Buffett caught some investors by surprise after recent filings revealed that Berkshire sold 389,368,450 shares of Apple during the second quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool