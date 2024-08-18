|
18.08.2024 17:17:00
Warren Buffett Just Sold a Huge Chunk of Apple Stock. Should You Do the Same?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks; there's no secret about that. He has previously referred to it as "probably the best business I know in the world." And within Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, it normally accounts for a considerable percentage of the stock holdings. It's still in the top spot today, but the percentage has dropped significantly after Buffett recently sold a big chunk of Apple stock.Is this a bad omen for the highly valued stock, that perhaps its valuation is too high? And could it be a sign that Buffett is worried about future economic conditions? Here's a closer look at what it may mean for investors, and whether you should consider following suit to sell shares of Apple as well.Earlier this month, investors learned through a filing that Berkshire has reduced its stake in Apple stock -- by nearly 50%. It's a massive stock sale, and it comes after a sale in the first quarter where the holdings were reduced by 13%. This sale is on a much larger scale, and thus, is much more noteworthy for investors. It is typical for investors to sell a few shares of a highly successful investment and take some of the profit. But such a mammoth reduction has investors wondering about the reason behind the move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
