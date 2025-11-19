Apple Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116183
19.11.2025 02:05:00
Warren Buffett Keeps Selling His Apple Stock: Should You?
The best investment ever for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) and Warren Buffett -- from a total dollar amount -- has been Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It has been Berkshire Hathaway's largest holding for a decade now, generating huge returns as the technology giant posted a total return of close to 1,000% in the last 10 years. However, in recent years Buffett has begun to unwind this Apple investment, including another sale of 42 million shares in the third quarter. If this pace of selling continues, Berkshire Hathaway's investment in American Express will soon be the investment conglomerate's largest holding.Why is Buffett selling Apple? And should you follow suit? For reasons that are clear when looking at its financials, Apple stock looks overvalued compared to other technology giants. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
