Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway Sells 9.29 Million Shares of Chevron Stock. What Now?

On Aug. 14, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) released its quarterly 13F filing, which shows holdings as of June 30. Five companies make up 79.6% of Berkshire's public equity portfolio. Of those top five holdings, only one company had a change in share count between March 31 and June 30 -- Chevron (NYSE: CVX).Berkshire cut its Chevron stake by 7% in the quarter after slashing the stake by 20.8% in the period between Dec. 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Should investors follow suit and sell Chevron stock, or is the integrated oil and gas major worth holding or even buying now?Image source: Getty Images.