31.01.2024 16:23:00
Warren Buffett-Led Berkshire Hathaway's $371 Billion Portfolio Owns 51 Stocks, but Over 80% Is Invested in These Sensational 6
Warren Buffett might have the all-time most extraordinary investment track record when all is said and done. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has beaten the S&P 500 by a wide margin for decades.Berkshire is a holding company with dozens of private businesses and investments. However, investors follow the company's massive $371 billion stock portfolio the closest. Despite holding 51 stocks, just six make up over 80% of the portfolio's value. What does this mean, and how can investors apply Warren Buffett's wisdom to their investment strategy?Berkshire Hathaway, one of the world's largest corporations, has over 80% of its stock portfolio in just six companies. Here they are:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
