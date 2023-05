Warren Buffett Likely Eliminated This Bank Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the first quarter of 2023, Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) sold more than $13 billion of stocks, well more than the $2.9 billion of stocks the company bought in Q1.Given what's been going on in the banking sector and the fact that the cost basis of Berkshire's banks, insurance, and finance stocks declined by $1.87 billion in Q1, I think there's a good chance that Berkshire sold some of its bank holdings.In fact, I think there's a very good chance that Berkshire eliminated one of its longtime bank positions from its portfolio in the quarter. Let's take a look.Continue reading